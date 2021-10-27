WWE and Fox partner on new NFT marketplace

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE and Fox Entertainment along with Blockchain Creative Labs will launch an NFT marketplace for WWE licensed digital tokens and collectibles.

In a statement on WWE.com, the company stated that the multi-year agreement will allow for WWE to produce “authentic NFTs that celebrate the company’s entire catalog of digital assets, including its most iconic moments, past and present WWE Superstars and premier events, such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam.”

“Blockchain Creative Labs has quickly become a leader in the space with an incredible executive team that truly understands the NFT arena and its tremendous potential,” said Scott Zanghellini, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development. “This new partnership allows us to deepen our relationship with FOX, as we continue to explore new and creative ways to engage our passionate fanbase.”

This summer, WWE tested the NFT waters with special John Cena NFT products.

