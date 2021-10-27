Britt Baker match added to AEW Rampage on Friday night

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Britt Baker will face Abadon on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on Friday night. The match was set on Dynamite after Baker bailed on her match with Abadon on the Jericho Cruise. If Abadon wins the match, she’ll receive a future shot at Baker’s AEW Women’s World Championship.

Baker is scheduled to face Tay Conti for her title at Full Gear on November 13. Other matches for Rampage include Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston in the World Title Eliminator Tournament and Dante Martin vs. Matt Sydal.

