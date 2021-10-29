FREE PODCAST 10/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (10-30-16) WWE Hell in a Cell PPV Post-show including Reigns vs. Rusev, Charlotte vs. Sasha, KO vs. Seth all in the Cell (74 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the Oct. 30, 2016 episode. PWTorch columnists Greg Parks and Pat McNeill immediately after the PPV ended discuss with each other and callers the Hell in a Cell PPV headlined by Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens, and Roman Reigns vs. Rusev in three Hell in a Cell matches.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO