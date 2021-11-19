HEYDORN’S DYNAMITE RECEIPT 11/17: First night of “Hangman” Adam Page title reign stocked with new stories and potential

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-I got to say, Kenny Omega as the gracious former champion was not the role I saw him inhabiting on his first Dynamite in months without the gold around his waist. He made this work. Omega’s introspective assessment of things helped put over the sports like nature of the title and in turn, elevated Adam Page as the new champion. The real important nugget? Adam Cole angling for leadership in The Elite.

-How about that Adam Page promo, huh? Page was authentic, extremely likable, and confident. Pivoting the crowd from “you deserve it” to “you earned it” was masterful and a result of being supremely over with the audience.

-Leave it to Bryan Danielson to spoil the party. That man is on another level. Danielson was smooth with his nuanced mannerisms, which helped accentuate his points, attitude, and overall story. I was skeptical about a Page vs. Danielson babyface vs. babyface feud so early in Page’s reign, but this worked well and alleviated some initial concerns. Danielson is just that good.

-The MJF post-match Full Gear promo was effective in showcasing the more aggressive side of MJF. Just the nature of the promo coming after a hard fought and brutal battle, forced the aggression out naturally and with adrenaline. MJF is doing some tremendous work these days and having range in the ring gives him another tool in the tool belt.

-Tomohiro Ishii in an AEW ring on TNT in primetime? 2021 wrestling is so bizarre.

-More tag stuff with Cody, Pac, Andrade, and Malaki Black? This story is trying to find it’s footing, but nothing indicates it ever will at this point. Back to the drawing board, Cody!

-Nyla Rose with a strong win over Hikaru Shida was unexpected, but refreshing. Rose has upside due to her unique style compared to the rest of the division and this match let her show that off. Shida sold it well, too.

-A hell yes to C.M. Punk big-timing MJF and a hell yes to a C.M. Punk vs. MJF program. Feuds don’t start this way too often and the psychology of Punk dismissing MJF like MJF does to all his opponents will be fun to watch play out.

-Lio Rush brought it in a big way once again. The guy is so smooth and dynamic in the ring. Next to Martin, their matches are can’t miss at this point due to the action and creativity on display.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Jay Lethal was an excellent TV main event. Guevara continues to grow as a babyface character and being the TNT Champion is helping significantly as a foundation for that character to build on.

