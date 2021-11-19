ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PRIMER 11/19 (Spoiler-Free): Jurassic Express vs. Cole & Fish, Cargill vs. Red Velvet, Darby vs. Gunn

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PRIMER

NOVEMBER 19, 2021

NORFOLK, VA. AT THE CHARTWAY ARENA

AIRS ON TNT NETWORK, 10:00 p.m. EDT, 9:00 p.m. CDT

BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Taz, Ricky Starks (various combinations)

Match Results and Key Segments from Last Week

Jungle Boy defeated Bobby Fish.

Jade Cargill defeated Santana Garrett.

Dante Martin defeated Ariya Daivari.

Matt Hardy defeated Orange Cassidy in a Lumberjack match.

Arena

Tonight’s episode of Rampage was recorded following Dynamite this past Wednesday. See Wednesday’s Dynamite primer for some information about the Chartway Arena.

Three matches were set up throughout the course of the show. Here’s Tony Khan on Twitter expressing his appreciation to the AEW fans for watching Dynamite and advertising what will be on tonight’s show:

I appreciate the support from you AEW fans, each of you buying our PPVs + watching Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite & Friday Night #AEWRampage are huge, you’re all very important to the world of pro wrestling, thank you. See you tomorrow @ 10pm ET/9pm CT for Rampage & thank you again pic.twitter.com/ThB451EHb3 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 19, 2021

Quick Thought: Isn’t it amazing to see how Tony is genuinely appreciative of his fans? When my wife and I went to Grand Slam it was so cool how he revved up the crowd at the beginning and thanked everyone for coming. At one point he explained how they were going to transition to recording Rampage, and he even said it would quick, so we don’t have to wait too long. I believe he is very thoughtful and caring about us, the people that invest our time watching his product.

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) vs. Adam Cole (SuperKliq) & Bobby Fish

After Jungle Boy defeated Bobby Fish last week, Fish’s longtime friend Adam Cole of the SuperKliq came out to attack Jungle Boy. As they were about to hit him with a chair, he was bailed out by Christian Cage and Luchasaurus. At Full Gear, Jungle Boy & Christian & Luchasaurus teamed up to defeated Cole & The Young Bucks in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Kenny Omega asked the Bucks to hold down the fort for him while he takes time away while in the presence of Cole. Cole thought Kenny was talking to him, but Kenny corrected him. Later in the show, Cole & the Bucks said the SuperKliq will be stronger than ever. Fish walked in and they said they’d put an end to Jurassic Express. Jungle Boy, alongside Christian and Lucharsaurus, said he’d eat thumbtacks for breakfast and would keep on fighting.

Jungly Boy and Luchasaurus pair up to take on Fish and Cole, who spent the last four years in WWE’s NXT in the faction Undisputed Era. Fish nearly said “and that’s undisputed” in their backstage segment.

Frank’s Analysis: This is fun to watch especially with Fish teaming with his former Undisputed Era partner Cole. There are a lot of potential moving parts to watch here. Do we see seeds of Christian turning on Jurassic Express? Let’s also watch to see the balance of power in the SuperKliq, the under faction of the Elite. Does Cole try to take power with resistance from the Bucks? How does Fish figure into all of this, if at all? Let’s not forget about the nod the Bucks gave to “Hangman” Adam Page towards the end of the match where he defeated Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship. I don’t think a ton happens tonight but look for some “easter eggs.”

TBS Championship Tournament: Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet

The TBS Championship tournament rolls on as rivals Jade Cargill and Red Velvet go one-on-one. The winner of this match will face the winner of Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter, which takes place this Wednesday on Dynamite. Red Velvet came out of the first round two weeks ago by defeating The Bunny on Rampage.

Last week, Cargill was celebrating her one-year anniversary with AEW. She easily defeated Santana Garrett, but Red Velvet was on hand and attacked her after the match. She then threw the cake meant for the celebration in the face of Cargill’s manager, Mark Sterling. The two women would continue to go at it after that incident.

Their feud goes back to when Shaquille O’Neil appeared on Dynamite to team with Cargill and defeated Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

Frank’s Analysis: The more I watch Cargill, the more I think this tournament is for her. She has the look and the presentation of a star, and AEW should run with it. She and Velvet have a nice little rivalry than can continue past this tournament.

Darby Allin vs. Billy Gunn

Darby Allin is coming off a loss to MJF at Full Gear where MJF used the Dynamite Diamond Ring as a foreign object. This past Wednesday while being interviewed by Tony Schiavone, Darby said that MJF didn’t break him, and he wanted to take on the biggest and baddest. In walked Billy Gunn and his sons Austin & Colten (Gunn Club) and challenged Darby to a match. Darby accepted by saying “screw it, let’s do it.”

The Gunn Club betrayed Paul Wight back in September but haven’t been featured regularly on AEW television. They defeated the Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and Colt Cabana on the November 9 episode of Dark, and Nasty Russ & T-Money & Shawn Cook on this week’s episode of Dark Elevation. Darby had a … few choice words for Billy on Twitter:

I got two words for you. Fuck off. https://t.co/AzaJvoCG8I — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) November 18, 2021

Frank’s Analysis: This is basically just to get Darby back on the winning track against somewhat of a credible name. I suppose they can make more of this by getting Sting involved and having a tag match against the sons down the line or find a partner and have a six-man. At any rate, it’ll be interesting to see Billy wrestle on television in 2021!

Follow Frank on Twitter @FrankPeteani. Thank you for reading!