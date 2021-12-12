FREE PODCAST 12/12 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (12-12-2016) Jericho-Owens, Rusev-Cass, Sami-Foley, New Day talk with Keller & McNeill (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show, we jump back to the Dec. 12, 2016 WWE Raw post-show. PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Pat McNeill talked with callers immediately after Raw ended with tons of varied thoughts on key segments including the New Day record-setting victories, the latest in the Kevin Owens-Seth Rollins saga, Rusev-Big Cass, Sami Zayn-Mick Foley, Reigns and Seth teaming, and other Roadblock developments, plus the controversy with Owens and the kid at the house show.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO