FANN: Send Hook! After months of Hook memes and anticipation, this kid shows he can wrestle

“You don’t even know me. You don’t even knowwwww me.”

– Action Bronson, “The Chairman’s Intent”

On Friday night, AEW Rampage featured the debut of the “silent assassin” of Team Taz: Taz’s own son Hook. From social media to fans in the arena, the long-awaited introduction of the youngest member of the faction was greeted to raucous praise. As of this writing, the clip of his debut is close to 500k views in almost 16 hours.

Hook’s usage of his father’s finisher, the katahajime (Tazmission), now dubbed “Redrum,” was the icing on a five minute cake of judo throws, wrestling transitions, and a character who showed no respect for his opponent, the referee, or the trappings of victory. After his tap out victory, Hook didn’t even wait for his hand to be raised; instead, in disgust, he simply walked off.

And with that, the beginning of one of the possibly most intriguing rookies going into 2022 began his career.

Hook Makes His Much Anticipated In-Ring Debut | AEW Rampage, 12/10/21

Prior to this match, Hook has been the little guy people have been waiting to see do something cool. Like Homer watching the mafia and yakuza squaring off in his front yard, with every Team Taz promo, Hook’s presence in the background has led to a level of anticipation that was manufactured both by the company, and by fans creating (like Homer) the imaginings of what Hook could be.

Simpsons Italian mafia vs. Japanese mafia

“Send Hook!” or any of the Hook memes of the past year were the actions of fans leaning way too into the man before a move was even done. As a result, when Tony Khan leaned into the Hook-mania, much like when Adam Cole used the oft-memed “Cleaner, I got this” phrase during one of Kenny Omega’s last appearances before a health hiatus in AEW, he allowed the fans in on it and the result was a truly memorable debut.

I opened this column with the chorus of Hook’s theme, “The Chairman’s Intent” by Action Bronson. One of the best ways AEW has showcased talent, regardless of their placement on the card, is the usage of licensed music. Whether it’s a main eventer like C.M. Punk, a upper mid-carder like Orange Cassidy, or now the debutante Hook, music goes a long way towards how the company can see you – and in turn the fans.

Action Bronson – The Chairman’s Intent

Take a look, and a listen, to Bronson’s video. Clearly a wrestling fan, Bronson’s video is filled with a vibe that spoke to Hook – and Taz – and Hook decided that was the song for him. In an interview with Pitchfork.com, Hook talked about the decision to get permission for the song:

“I’ve been an Action Bronson fan since I was in sixth grade,” he told Pitchfork. “I would hear him shout out all these old school wrestlers, old school strong man shit, and all these old athletes. With that and the New York vibe, I had a feeling that my dad would fuck with it as well. When I showed him, he loved it.”

Read that quote, then re-read it. That 22 year old man sounds like his dad in ways I just cackle thinking about. Hook has never been seen as the super-fan of Team Taz like Dominic with Rey at times. He’s never been seen as entirely a creation of his father’s past glories like the Gunn club, despite being in a similar situation. In a twist with everyone else in Team Taz, where Hook is always happy to second, or pop in with the odd interference, Hook’s debut only featured the voice of his team’s captain announcing the debut of his kid. We don’t know Hook, or where he goes from here. But it’s clear AEW is going to allow us to learn on Hook’s terms, and that’s absolutely looking to be a fun addition to their television going forward.

