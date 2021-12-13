SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan have made the Sports Business Journal Most Influential List in the media influence category. The Journal pointed to the company’s pivot to being a media company and the WWE Network’s move to Peacock has key indicators for the award.

“There is clearly a repositioning of the WWE to a media business under Khan, who joined the company from CAA Sports in August 2020, especially with the move to Peacock as part of a five-year deal reported to be more than $1 billion. High-profile projects include a multipart Netflix docuseries on Vince McMahon’s life and a deal with Blumhouse Television on a scripted series about the WWE in the 1990s.”

The UFC’s Dana White also made the list.

CATCH-UP: Promoted match scrapped from Monday Night Raw