Promoted match scrapped from Monday Night Raw

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 13, 2021

The Street Profits vs. The Mysterios in the RK-Bronament Tournament Finals will no longer be taking place on this week’s Monday Night Raw. The WWE announced injuries to both teams on Monday afternoon and the match was rescheduled to December 27.

Last week, The Street Profits defeated A.J. Styles & Omos and The Mysterios defeated Alpha Academy to advance in the tournament. The winners of the RK-Bronament will face Riddle & Randy Orton for the Raw Tag Team Championship at a later date.

