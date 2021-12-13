Promoted match scrapped from Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Street Profits vs. The Mysterios in the RK-Bronament Tournament Finals will no longer be taking place on this week’s Monday Night Raw. The WWE announced injuries to both teams on Monday afternoon and the match was rescheduled to December 27.

BREAKING: Due to injuries suffered by both The #StreetProfits and The Mysterios, @sarahschreib reveals that the RK-Bro-nament Finals have been pushed back. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/TrLykayxug — WWE (@WWE) December 13, 2021

Last week, The Street Profits defeated A.J. Styles & Omos and The Mysterios defeated Alpha Academy to advance in the tournament. The winners of the RK-Bronament will face Riddle & Randy Orton for the Raw Tag Team Championship at a later date.

