FREE PODCAST 12/13 – WKPWP Keller & Powell Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (12-14-2016) Keller & Powell talk WWE Hall of Fame, Styles’ prospects, Cena on SNL, live callers and emails (107 min.)

December 13, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (12-14-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined once again by Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net. They talk about Goldberg’s 2003 run in WWE and why a Steve Austin match didn’t happen, FloSlam and OTT, A.J. Styles’s prospects for 2017, WWE Hall of Fame speculation, the year-end Smackdown hype, John Cena on SNL, and much more with callers.

