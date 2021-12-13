News Ticker

Former ROH and Impact star, Jimmy Rave, dead at 39

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 13, 2021

Former Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling star, Jimmy Rave, has died at the age of 39. Rave’s agent and daughter released a statement on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Rave had a notable run in ROH as a member of The Embassy with feuds against C.M. Punk, A.J. Styles, and others. In Impact Wrestling, Rave was one half of the Rock and Rave Infection tag team. Rave struggled with drug addiction, which resulted in the amputation of his arm and both legs. He is survived by his son and daughter.

