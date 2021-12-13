Former ROH and Impact star, Jimmy Rave, dead at 39

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling star, Jimmy Rave, has died at the age of 39. Rave’s agent and daughter released a statement on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Ok this sucks

— Bill Behrens (@WilliamBehrens) December 13, 2021

Rave had a notable run in ROH as a member of The Embassy with feuds against C.M. Punk, A.J. Styles, and others. In Impact Wrestling, Rave was one half of the Rock and Rave Infection tag team. Rave struggled with drug addiction, which resulted in the amputation of his arm and both legs. He is survived by his son and daughter.