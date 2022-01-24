1/24 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Lesnar-Lashley weigh-in, Maryse birthday party, RK-Bro and Alpha Academy battle in Academic Challenge

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

[HOUR ONE]

-Jimmy Smith introduced the show. Adam Pearce and Corey Graves stood in the ring next to a big scale for the official weigh-in with Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. Lashley came out first with MVP. They showed training footage of Lashley. Saxton said Lashley is pushing himself more than he has his entire career. As Graves introduced Lesnar, Paul Heyman interrupted. He said he didn’t like anyone doing his job. Lesnar walked out in a cowboy hat, blue jeans, and a flannel shirt. Saxton said Lesnar had the temerity to refer to Reigns as “Bobby Who?” When Lesnar entered the ring, Graves said his outfit isn’t appropriate for a weigh-in. Lesnar asked if he’d like him to get naked for him. Graves sighed. Lashley took off his jacket and stepped onto the scale while still wearing pants and boots. He came in at 273 pounds. MVP said he’s 273 pounds of a killing machine, closer to a god than a man. He said he’s bottled lightning that Lesnar will have to deal with at the Royal Rumble. Graves recommended Lesnar remove some of his clothing. Lesnar took off his hat and asked Heyman to “kindly hold my hat.” Lesnar stood on the scale and it came in at 286 pounds. Smith said even factoring in the clothesline, it’s a huge heavyweight.

Lashley said Lesnar is acting like a fool because he knows he’s going to beat him for the title on Saturday. “This will be the shortest title run of your career,” he said. “And that’s not a prediction, that’s a spoiler.” Lesnar said, “Well, who’s the comedian nnow.” He put his arm around Heyman’s shoulder and Lesnar mockingly announced Lashley as the new champion after beating him with a Hurt Lock. He said his name was “Bobby Who.” Lesnar’s music played and he left the ring. Heyman handed him his title belt and did a little cocky dance behind Lesnar.

(Keller’s Analysis: I know Lesnar is supposed to be loosey-goosey and playful and therefore more likable, but I have mixed feelings watching him now. Lashley comes across as more dignified and classy. I don’t think fans are on board cheering Heyman suddenly, either. And remember when Lesnar snapped at Heyman and then Reigns came to his defense? That’s not being acknowledged by anyone since. I’m curious how fans ultimately react to both wrestlers on Saturday when they go to battle.)

-A clip aired of Bianca Belair winning the Royal Rumble last year. Then Belair made her ring entrance. [c]

-Graves excitedly plugged the Maryse Birthday Celebration scheduled for later in the show. Smith said Damian Priests “remarkable year-long undefeated streak” came to an end last week against Kevin Owens, and Owens gets a U.S. Title shot later.

(1) QUEEN ZELINA vs. BIANCA BELAIR

As Zelina made her entrance, they aired a soundbite with her predicting victory at the Royal Rumble. A few minutes in, Zelina lifted her knees on a Belair standing moonsault attempt. She set up Code Red, but Belair escaped and landed her K.O.D. for the win.

WINNER: Belair in under 4:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The match was fine, but wasn’t Maryse lamenting short women’s matches last week during the bygone “Divas era”?)

-A clip aired of the finish to the Priest vs. Owens match last week. After Graves called his strategy brilliant, Saxton said KO feigned an injury and lied his way to an injury.

-Kevin Patrick accused KO of feigning injury. KO said he’s apparently calling him a liar. He said his opinion is moot. He said he didn’t fake an injury, he just fought through the pain. He showed off the words “Just Keep Fighting” on the back of his shirt.

-Damian Priest made his ring entrance. [c]

(2) DAMAIAN PRIEST vs. KEVIN OWENS – U.S. Title match

Priest blocked a stunner attempt at the bell. Priest took early control. There was an awkward spot in the corner. KO took over briefly until Priest caught him with a boot as he charged. Priest teased a leap to ringside. KO moved. Priest went after KO at ringside and threw him into the ringside barricade and back into the ring. As Priest entered the ring, KO superkicked him off the ring apron to the floor. He then leaped off with a flip senton, but Priest lifted his knees. Priest chokeslammed Owens on the ring apron. They cut to a break. [c]

Priest was in control after the break. KO came back with a tornado DDT and then a top rope frog splash for a near fall. The announcers laid it on thick that it was over before the ref began his count, giving away it wouldn’t be over (we knew it anyway). Smith said he felt it under his feet when Owens landed. When Priest stood, KO kicked him. Priest came back with a spin wheel kick for a two count. KO told the ref his arm was hurt. The ref backed Priest away, but Priest pushed through and stomped away at Owens. (Since when does a wrestler have to back away from his opponent when he’s hurt? Isn’t the very point of a match to hurt your opponent and move in for the submission or pin?) Owens flip-bumped on a Priest clothesline. Priest stomped away at Owens in the corner. The ref warned him he had until the count of five. The ref got between Priest and Owens three times before he called for the bell.

WINNER: Owens via DQ so Priest retained the U.S. Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: I think they’re turning Priest heel, and they have to at this point, because keeping his title by DQ because he can’t control his temper or follow the rules is not a great trait.)

-A soundbite aired with Rhea Ripley who said she has a score to settle with Nikki A.S.H., but her mind is focused on the Rumble. She said she’ll win at any cost.

-A soundbite aired with Dana Brooke who cheerfully, perhaps gleefully, said she’s going to win the Rumble. She held up her 24/7 Title proudly.

-A soundbite aired with Liv Morgan who said everyone has seen her go from the “girl” who was just happy to be there to the “girl” that took the Raw Women’s Champion to her limit. She said she’s going to win the Rumble and become the Raw Champion.

-Ripley made her ring entrance. [c]

-An NXT 2.0 commercial focused on Gunther (the former Walter).

-Ripley’s music faded and then Brooke made her ring entrance.

-They cut to Sonya Deville who chastized Priest for losing his temper. She said he’s at risk of being suspended or fined or worse.

-As Carmella, Tamina, and Nikki made their entrance, soundbites aired with Tamina, then Carmella, and finally Nikki. Tamina said she’s been around too long and it’s her time. Carmella said she’ll win the Rumble and be the most beautiful woman at WrestleMania. Nikki said she’s faced adversity and overcome it and that’s made her stronger, and she’ll use that experience to win the Rumble “and make WrestleMania super.”

(3) RHEA RIPLEY & LIV MORGAN & DANA BROOKE vs. NIKKI A.S.H. & TAMINA & CARMELLA

Tamina grounded Brooke early. Ripley tagged in and took control of Tamina and scored a near fall until Carmella broke it up. Chaos broke out with everyone briefly. Tamina tagged out to Carmella. Carmella slapped Ripley, who sat up fuming mad. She then applied a standing leglock for a tapout. Nikki took a cheap shot at Ripley after the match.

WINNERS: Ripley & Morgan & Brooke in 2:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: WWE’s lack of confidence in viewers caring to watch most of their wrestlers wrestle for an extended period is frustrating. The ring entrances are lasting long than some of these matches.)

-A clip aired of last week’s Chad Gable and Otis segment. Then Otis and Gable made their ring entrance. Smith said it’s going to be a spelling bee. [c]

-Graves hyped the Maryse birth party celebration later.

[HOUR TWO]

-Gable and Otis stood in the ring as Patrick introduced them from a podium mid-ring. Gable insulted “the mindless morons of Ohio.” He said this is the first of a triad of events in the coming weeks. He defined triad for the fans. Gable said he is a genius with a 4.0 GPA. He told Ohio not to boo education. “If anybody needs it, it’s you.” Fans chanted “You suck!” He said Otis, his prized pupil, has not only the brawn, but also the brains. He announced that he and Gable have officially announced themselves as entrants in the Rumble.

Patrick introduced Riddle and Randy Orton next. Otis stepped up to spell “emmental.” He asked for the definition. It’s a type of Swiss cheese. He got it correct. Riddle stepped up and had to spell “calibration.” Riddle asked for a definition. Patrick read the definition. Riddle asked for it in letters. He said he calibrates his scale. They cut to Orton grinning at the drug reference. Patrick told him to spell the word. Riddle did successfully.

Gable stepped up next. Otis yelled, “The master!” Patrick told him to spell “disillusion.” Gable laughed at how easy it was. Gable didn’t want to listen to the definition. Gable spelled “dissolution.” Gable threw a fit and said he pronounced the word wrong. Orton asked Gable to take a seat. Patrick said Orton’s word is one of the most commonly misspelled words in the English language – “dumbbell.” Orton got it right. Riddle and Orton hugged. Gable threw a fit and said his partner is a dumbbell and he looks at a dumbbell all the time. Orton suggested a one-on-one match with him right there. “And clearly you are the most unintelligent man in the ring,” he said. He spelled R-K-O for him. [c]

(4) RANDY ORTON (w/Riddle) vs. CHAD GABLE (w/Otis)

Gable struck Orton in his throat a few minutes in. Orton fired back with uppercuts in the corner. He landed a back elbow, so Gable rolled to ringside. Orton dropped him onto the announce desk. Smith said, “Absolutely destroying our commentary table.” (The table looked just fine, actually. Was that in the script and the table was supposed to collapse? Either way, Smith’s credibility takes a hit there.) Orton threw Gable back into the ring. Otis DISTRACTED Orton from the ring apron. Gable attacked Orton’s knee from behind. He landed a top rope moonsault for a near fall. They cut to a break. [c]

Gable worked over Orton’s leg after the break. Orton eventually hit a draping DDT, but Orton’s leg still hurt. He eventually stood and pounded his chest to get fired up. Riddle charged at Otis at ringside, but Otis gave him an overhead suplex. Gable rolled up a distracted Orton for a two count. Orton came back with a snap powerslam for a two count. Orton set up a punt kick, but Gable countered into an anklelock. Riddle hit Otis from behind with his scooter. (What did Otis do to deserve that? Just defending himself when Riddle charged him earlier?) Orton powered out of the anklelock and hit the RKO for the win.

WINNER: Orton in 14:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good action and the crowd was into it, especially for the finish.)

-Riddle challenged Otis and Gable to a scooter race next week. “I’m not sure that’s conducive to Otis’s body type,” Graves said. “We need to put Otis on a flatbed or something. Maybe a toboggan.”

-They went to the announcers on camera. They talked about Bad Bunny’s upcoming tour.

-A clip aired of Alexa Bliss’s segment with her counselor last week. They hyped a new segment next. [c]

-A clip aired of Austin Theory beating Finn Balor last week followed by his post-match attack.

-They went to Vince McMahon’s office with Austin Theory visiting again. Theory showed off a selfie which McMahon didn’t like. Theory said it felt good destroying Balor last week, and this Saturday he’s going to win the Rumble. He suggested McMahon give him position 26 or even 29. McMahon asked why he would have any influence over that at all. He told him he’ll be facing A.J. Styles later. Theory was up for it. He left his phone behind. McMahon told Theory that he better bring back a really good selfie.

-Styles’s ring entrance took place. Graves said Styles would rather drop dead than have someone make a name for themselves at his expense. Saxton said Theory looked concerned about facing Styles. Graves disagreed. [c]

-They replayed the angle two weeks ago with Grayson Waller during the previous Styles-Theory match.

(5) A.J. STYLES vs. AUSTIN THEORY

Theory made his ring entrance. Saxton said Styles has been around long enough to know there’s always someone younger trying to take your place. Graves said Styles sees some of himself in Theory. Theory sent Styles head-first into the middle turnbuckle to take over a few minutes in. He scored a one count seconds later, then settled into a chinlock. Theory controlled Styles for several minutes. He dropkicked Styles off the top turnbuckle. Styles fell to ringside. They cut to a break. [c]

Styles landed an inverted DDT off the middle rope. Both were slow to get up. They countered each other a few more times over several minutes. Theory back elbowed Styles, but Styles countered with a Pelé kick. Both were down and slow to get up again. Styles stood and set up a Styles Clash, but Theory countered. Styles countered Theory into a Calf Crusher. Theory grabbed the bottom rope to force a break. Theory shoved the top rope as Styles went for a Phenomenal Forearm, then covered Styles with his boots on the top rope for added leverage. The ref stopped her count when she saw it. Styles went for the Phenomenal Forearm again, hit it, and scored the three count.

WINNER: Styles in 17:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Very good match. It’s nice to see two longer matches after the two shorter matches earlier. Theory’s gimmick right now might not seem like it’s on a main event trajectory, but I think what matters more is how well he’s executing what his current character is asked to do. Like in NXT, he’s convincing in this role. And in the ring, he kept up with and shined against Styles.)

-They showed Becky Lynch and Doudrop getting mic’d up for a split-screen segment. [c]

-Becky talked for a while first about how confident she is and that’s why she granted Doudrop this opportunity. Doudrop said ever since Becky returned, she’s been struggling to hold onto the championship. She said Becky thinks she’ll be an easy victory, but what’ll be easy is her breaking each of her ribs. Becky said she didn’t hear a “thank you” in that. Doudrop said she’s no GOAT, she’s a sad little lamb on the way to slaughter. Becky told her before her she was just a name to fill out the roster. Doudrop yanked off her mic and left. Becky said she can’t run from the truth. Doudrop found Becky and attacked her.

(Keller’s Analysis: If fans didn’t care otherwise, was this segment more likely to cause then to cheer Becky or Doudrop? I’d say Doudrop, but I’m not sure that’s by design. Doudrop is holding her own with Becky, showing a level of bravado in her performance that most wrestlers don’t have.)

-A clip aired of Rey Mysterio throwing Dominik over the top rope, and then Dom smiling afterward.

-Saxton talked about Rey being on the cover of the WWE 2K22 video game.

-Backstage, Sarah Schreiber (who got her name on the screen this week) interviewed Rey and Dominik. They were all smiles. Rey said it’s such a dope moment for him to be on the cover of the video game. He said “the game is so fire.” He said he hopes to see his son on the cover some day. Dominik said he’d love that, but he has to create his legacy first. Rey said that would mean he’d have to toss him over the top rope “and you’re not going to do that, are you?” Dominik said after his stunt last week, he wouldn’t hesitate. Rey said he thinks he’s just a kid who is kidding.

-The Street Profits made their ring entrance. Graves said Saxton is the only person he knows who can make the Profits seem less cool. [c]

(6) REY & DOMINIK MYSTERIO vs. THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

They cut to a very early break after a, you guessed it, a flip dive by Ford to ringside. [c]

Rey eventually set up a 619 on Ford, but Ford caught his legs. Rey rolled up Ford seconds later for the win.

WINNERS: Mysterios in 8:00.

-After the match, as Rey celebrated, Dominik tried to toss him over the top rope. Rey countered and sent Dominik tumbling to the floor. Ford then tossed Rey out. Dawkins then tossed out Ford. As Dawkins gloated, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode tossed Dawkins out. A brawl broke out with all six in the ring as the announcers said this is only six, so imagine 24 others in the same ring. (There’s never 30 in the ring at once for the Rumble.) Saxton said he loves the Rumble and can’t wait. The Mysterios music played.

-Backstage Seth Rollins readied for his interview with Patrick. [c]

-Patrick interviewed Rollins, asking him about his match against Roman Reigns on Saturday. Seth said he likes Patrick a little, so he’s going to give him a little inside information. He said Reigns knows he has his number. He said Roman wants people to think highly of him, but he’s the only one who can put him in his place. He said he likes to deliver his messages in person, so he’ll see him on Friday. He then cackled.

-The announcers hyped the Rumble line-up.

-Miz made his ring entrance. The ring had a gigantic human-sized gold box in it plus tons of pink wrapped gift boxes, plus some photographs of Maryse and Miz. [c]

-Saxton hyped that Shawn Michaels would be on Raw Talk on Peacock after Raw.

-Maryse’s Birthday Bash: The ring was surrounded by security. Maryse made her ring entrance. Graves said there’s easily seven-figures worth of gifts in the ring. Miz told her to reveal her first gift. She pulled a sheet off the first gift and it was a painting of Miz and Mrayse. Maryse said he made her feel more special than the day she had their children or the day he got her the Rolls Royce and the day he got her the $500,000 ring. Miz said no expense was spared. Miz said there will be no Edge or Beth Phoenix to ruin this moment because he has hired security to surround the ring. Her next gift was a glittering jewelry box that said “No Limit.” Miz said there is no limit to what their love can do. Maryse pointed at the big gold box. Miz said, “I don’t know why that one was here. I thought you got that for me.” Miz got nervous when Maryse said she didn’t arrange for it to be there. Miz asked what is in there. Miz called for security to get in the ring and open the box. Maryse hid behind Miz. The security guy revealed a brick on a table. Miz gloated that it was the brick that Maryse used to KO Phoenix. He said they’re always one step ahead of everyone. Miz threw to a replay of their angle last week.

Miz began to (poorly) sing “Happy Birthday” to Maryse. Edge’s music interrupted. He and Phoenix walked out. Edge said they’ve been clever in the lead-up to their match, but that won’t help them on Saturday. He and Phoenix headed to the ring. Security tried to stop them, but they easily tossed security around ringside. Miz and Maryse bailed out to ringside as Edge and Maryse tore up the ring and delivered some big moves to the poor security people just doing their jobs. Edge powerbombed a security guy through the folding table holding more of Miz’s gifts.

