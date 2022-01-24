VIP AUDIO 1/24 – GCW The Wrld on GCW PPV Roundtable – Radican, Heydorn, Fann, and Sage: In-depth analysis of entire show, where did GCW go wrong with booking, sound issues mute crowd, Sage’s live perspective (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican hosts the GCW The Wrld on GCW PPV roundtable with PWTorch columnist Rich Fann, PWTorch assistant editor Zach Heydown, and PWTorch specialist Tyler Sage. The show is discussed in chronological order from start to finish with Radican, Heydorn, Fann, and Sage discussing the highlights of the show as well as the booking and sound issues that dragged it down. Sage contributes to the discussion by giving his live perspective, which was much different than someone watching at home on Fite TV or PPV. The show closes with a discussion of where GCW goes after running their biggest show to date.

