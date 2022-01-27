AEW Dynamite average audience reaches 1.1 million for last night’s show, key details and perspective plus demos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite averaged 1.1 million viewers on TBS according to Nielsen, up from 1.032 million viewers last week. It’s the first time Dynamie has reached 1.1 million since Sept. 29 last year where the had a streak of four weeks (and five of six weeks) above that level.

The 18-49 demo drew a 0.41 rating, down from last week’s 0.44 The male 18-49 demo was 0.58, up from 0.55 last week.

AEW finished no. 2 for the night on all of cable in that demo; NBA games on ESPN finished no. 1 and no. 3. The top NBA game drew a 0.43 rating, so Dynamite wasn’t far off from no. 1.

The Jan. 12 episode of Dynamite drew 1.145 million viewers after seven days of DVR viewership was added. It was the fifth straight week Dynamite topped 1.1 million after seven days and the 12th week it drew more than a million viewers after seven days.