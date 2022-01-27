NXT viewership update with year-to-year perspective, key demos, overall cable ranking

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s NXT 2.0 on USA Network drew 593,000 viewers, up slightly from 587,00 last week, but below the 647,000 and 685,000 for the first two weeks of the year. Those episodes featured a crossover storyline with A.J. Styles and Grayson Waller.

NXT averaged 628,000 viewers in January, up from 601,000 in December. Last January (2021) it averaged 642,000. Two years ago, it averaged 690,000 in January (2020).

NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demo, up from 0.11 last week, and in line with the 0.14 average the prior ten weeks. NXT finished no. 41 among all cable shows.

This week’s AEW Dynamite nearly doubled NXT 2.0’s average total audience on TBS with 1.100 million viewers the next night on TBS.