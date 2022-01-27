News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Honor Speak: Maitland & McClelland discuss ROH announcing Hall of Fame and who should be first inductees, The Wrld on GCW, Taylor vs. Hendry from ROH Honor United, more (106 min.)

January 27, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland discuss ROH announcing the creation of a Hall of Fame and discuss what wrestlers they think should be among the first inducted; review The Wrld on GCW featuring Jon Moxley vs. Homicide for the GCW World Title, Joey Janela vs. Matt Cardona, Jeff Jarrett vs. Effy, and more; Shane Taylor vs. Joe Hendy for the ROH TV Title from Honor United; and Brandi Rhodes vs. Willow from AEW Dark Elevation. In the VIP portion, Chris and Justin discuss the pros and cons of Game Changer Wrestling.

