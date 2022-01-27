THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 1/28: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Charlie Haas

Haas returned to the ring after a long absence on last week’s Impact show to face Josh Alexander. Haas made a good showing for being out of the ring so long and had a very good main event match. It appears that the Haas appearance was a one-off, but hopefully we haven’t seen the last of him in Impact or in another organization.

Impact Match of the Week: Jonathan Gresham vs. Steve Maclin

Having Gresham defend the ROH Title on Impact shows has really provided an extra spark to the episodes. Last week, Gresham beat Maclin in an exciting match. Gresham got to show off his ability and Maclin continued his hot streak of good matches in Impact. Even with the loss, Maclin was elevated by having such a good showing.

Impact TV Results (1/20/22):

-Tasha Steelz beat Chelsea Green

-The Influence beat Decay

-W. Morrissey beat VSK & Zicky Dice

-Jonathan Gresham beat Steve Maclin to retain the ROH Title

-Doc Gallows & Joe Doering beat Heath & Rhino

-Josh Alexander beat Charlie Haas

In The News:

It was announced that Moose will defend the Impact World Title against W. Morrissey at the upcoming No Surrender Impact Plus special on February 19th. Moose and Knockouts Champion Mickie James will be in New Orleans February 9th-10th for a two-day media tour to promote the Impact shows coming to the Alario Center on February 19th and 20th.

Coming Up:

The lineup for this week’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV includes:

-Mickie James gives a State of the Knockouts Address

-The IInspiration vs. The Influence

-Chris Bey vs. Jake Something

-Johnny Swinger vs. Jonah

CATCH-UP: THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 1/21: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling