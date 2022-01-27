1/26 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Roderick Strong vs. T-Bar, LA Knight vs. Cedric Alexander, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

JANUARY 26, 2022

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick

REASONS TO WATCH…

Fresh NXT talent continues to funnel into Main Event

(1) LA KNIGHT vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER (w/ Shelton Benjamin)

Alexander bypassed an initial lockup and went on the attack with a quick kick and some forearm blows. He chopped Knight across his chest, but Knight bounced back with a clothesline. Knight hit a neckbreaker, then fired Alexander into opposite corners before sending him to the mat with a deliberate back body drop. Knight hung Alexander up on the middle rope with a drop toe hold. As Knight pondered his next move, Benjamin moved in on the floor and jawed at Knight. This gave Alexander enough time to recover and dodge Knight’s attack. Alexander hopped through the ropes and smashed Knight against the ring apron with a uranage. Alexander rolled Knight into the ring and covered for a two-count, then applied a chin lock.

Knight got to his feet and flipped Alexander onto the mat. Knight ducked a clothesline and hit a high cross body, then covered Alexander for a one-count. Alexander came back with a low drop kick to the seated Knight’s face. Alexander made two quick pin attempts, then applied another chin lock.

Knight nearly fought out again, but this time Alexander maintained the offense. He hit a European uppercut, then flipped Knight onto the ring apron. Knight slingshot himself over the top rope and leveled Alexander with a flying shoulder block. Knight shoved Alexander face-first into a corner, then hit another neckbreaker. Knight took Alexander down with a powerslam, then hit a standing elbow drop . Knight circled Alexander but was again distracted by Benjamin from the floor. Alexander snuck in and rolled up Knight for a two-count. Knight sprung to his feet and hit the BFT (Blunt Force Trauma), then covered for the three-count.

WINNER: LA Knight by pinfall in 5:00.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Decent action, and good to have fresh NXT blood on Main Event.)

-Main Event recap session:

Replay of Owens & Rollins vs. the Usos from Smackdown

Replay of Miz & Maryse in-ring segment from Raw

Replay of Alexa Bliss therapy session from Raw

Match rundown for upcoming PLE Royal Rumble

Replay of Lashley / Lesnar weigh-in from Raw

(2) RODERICK STRONG vs. T-BAR

The men locked up and T-Bar whipped Strong to the mat, then held both fists in the air triumphantly. Strong tried to grapple T-Bar’s leg, then managed to apply an upright side headlock. T-Bar almost fired him off but Strong held on tight. He pushed Strong off with his second attempt, but Strong landed a few blows then kicked a charging T-Bar in the face. Strong ran the ropes and went for a high cross body but T-Bar caught him and planted a knee in his ribs. He dropped Strong over the top rope onto the ring apron, then ran the opposite ropes and sent Strong flying onto the floor with a running forearm strike. We cut to break.

Back in the ring, T-Bar controlled Strong with a chin lock. Strong got to his feet and stomped T-Bar’s foot, then chopped his chest. He tried to hoist up T-Bar but couldn’t muster the strength. Instead, T-Bar lifted his knee into Strong’s face, then leveled him with a big reverse elbow. He covered Strong for two. He briefly mounted strong and landed a few blows, then went back to the chin lock.

Strong fought his way out, then dodged a charging T-Bar in the corner. Strong landed two more chops, then two kicks. He chipped away at T-Bar with a series of running forearm strikes before finally taking him to the mat with a fallaway slam. He covered T-Bar for two. Strong was first to his feet and he attempted to twist T-Bar into a Boston crab. T-Bar resisted the move and eventually kicked Strong backward toward a corner. T-Bar stood up and hit a bicycle kick to Strong’s chest, then followed up with the High Justice sit out choke slam. He covered Strong for the three-count.

WINNER: T-Bar by pinfall in 5:55.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Pretty fun match. They went a little heavy handed with the alleged big man / little man story, with Strong repeatedly struggling to control T-Bar. Still, the effort was high, and Strong made T-Bar look great, particularly when getting blasted off of the ring apron.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 7.8

