THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 1/21: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Laredo Kid

By virtue of his victory over Chris Bey on last week’s TV show, Laredo Kid looks to be positioned as the number one contender for Trey Miguel’s X Division Title. Kid always brings it during his stint in Impact and I think a series of matches with Miguel will only further give him a chance to shine.

Impact Match of the Week: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rok-C

The main event of last week’s show saw Deonna put her AAA Reina de Reinas Title against Rok-C’s ROH Women’s Title. This was an excellent 15 minute encounter that saw Deonna go home with both titles after applying the Venus De Milo armlock. Deonna showed why she is one of the best in the world and Rok-C showed everyone why fans think she has such high potential.

Impact TV Results (1/13/22):

-Laredo Kid beat Chris Bey

-Mike Bailey beat Jake Something

-Masha Slamovich beat Vert Vixen

-Moose beat Zicky Dice

-Jonah beat Raj Singh

-Deonna Purrazzo beat Rok-C to win the ROH Women’s Title

In The News:

The next set of Impact Wrestling TV tapings take place Friday, January 21st and Saturday, January 22nd at the Charles Dodge Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Find more information at impactwrestling.com… The Hard To Kill 2022 DVD is up for pre-order at shopimpact.com.

Coming Up:

This week on Impact TV on AXS TV:

-Josh Alexander vs. Charlie Haas

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Steve Maclin in an ROH Title Match

-Tasha Steelz vs. Chelsea Green

-Doc Gallows & Joe Doering vs. Heath & Rhino

-W. Morrissey vs. VSK & Zicky Dice

-Decay vs. The Influence

