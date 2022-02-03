FREE PODCAST 2/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn & Dehnel: C.M. Punk vs. MJF main event, Bryan Danielson pitches Jon Moxley, Brandi Rhodes and Dan Lambert verbal altercation, final hype for Page vs. Archer, more (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Joel Dehnel from PWTorch.com to discuss AEW Dynamite with callers, an on-site correspondent, and emails. Discussion points include the success of the Punk vs. MJF main event, the future of the Punk/MJF feud, how AEW can book them to a rematch at Revolution, Wardlow’s progress, Danielson proposition to Moxley potentially being too cool, the Brandi and Lambert mess, benefits and drawbacks of regular stipulation matches like next week’s Texas Deathmatch, and more. Enjoy!

