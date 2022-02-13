SPOILER: Championship changes hands at NWA Powerrr Trip event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Matt Cardona is the new NWA World Heavyweight Champion. Cardona defeated Trevor Murdoch at the NWA Powerrr Trip event on Saturday night to win the title.

Cardona took to Twitter after the win and said, “I am the NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion. I can’t believe I just typed that. F**k that. I can believe I just typed that. I worked my ass for this. Trevor Murdoch is a tough son of a bitch and will forever have my respect.” At the end of the tweet, Cardona seemingly called out and disrespected former champion, Nick Aldis.

I am @nwa World’s Heavyweight Champion. I can’t believe I just typed that. Fuck that. I CAN believe I just typed that. I worked my ass for this! @TheRealTMurdoch is a tough son of a bitch and he will forever have my respect. As for @RealNickAldis? 🖕🏻 pic.twitter.com/Eaw4BNaSiV — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 13, 2022

The NWA Powerrr Trip content will begin airing on NWA Powerrr this week. Cardona has reinvented himself throughout 2021 and into 2022 since being released from WWE. He’s appeared in Impact Wrestling, AEW, and GCW, where he won the GCW World Championship for a short moment.

