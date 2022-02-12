VIP AUDIO 2/12 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago Wade Keller Hotline (1-13-2004): Details on Vince’s big meeting with wrestlers telling them to slow down on highspots and recondition fans to what a wrestling match looks like, how Triple H turned locker room against him, more (19 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to an early Wade Keller Hotline (#45) from January 13, 2004. Throughout the month of February 2022, we’ll be posting the January 2004 and February 2004 PWTorch VIP podcasts, some of the earliest podcasts covering pro wrestling anywhere. This Vault begins by covering these topics:

Details on Vince McMahon’s big meeting with wrestlers telling them to slow down on highspots and recondition fans to what a wrestling match looks like including one match that McMahon pointed to as a shining example of the new style he wanted.

Details on how Triple H turned the locker room against him when he was trying to be a leader, and which wrestler stepped up and asked a really good question but was made to feel foolish.

The politics of RVD’s stalled push, the difference made by Pat Patterson laying out RVD vs. Orton on Raw.

Details on a new attitude toward wrestlers’ interaction with referees.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO