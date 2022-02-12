FREE PODCAST 2/12 – WKPWP WWE PPV Post-Show – 5 & 10 Yrs Ago: WWE Elimination Chamber 2012 and 2017 Post-shows with live callers (170 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show, we jump back 10 years and 5 years to WWE Elimination Chamber PPV Post-show Roundtables.

First up is the Nov. 19, 2012 Post-show with PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch columnist Greg Parks. They discuss with live callers the just-completed WWE Elimination Chamber PPV from every angle including the top Chamber PPV matches, John Cena-Kane in a decisive end to the feud, the booking of the show being predictable but also not predictable because there were no swerves, how the PPV sets up the next six weeks of TV and WrestleMania, and much more.

Then around the 83 minute mark, we jump back 5 years to the Feb. 12, 2017 episode of the WWE Elimination Chamber Post-show with PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill & Greg Parks along with live calls and emails. They discuss the Elimination Chamber match and the new Chamber itself, Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss defending the Smackdown Women’s Title against Naomi, and what’s next on the road to WrestleMania 33.

