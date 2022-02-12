VIP AUDIO 2/12 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including items on review of Miz backstage heat, Steph on Vince’s reaction to her dating Triple H, did McMahon ever think of an HBK screwjob, Raw review, Rock’s digs at Cena (171 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

•The Feb. 7, 2012 episode features a look at the latest news including these topics: Raw ratings compared to year ago, Impact quarter hours, Batista’s movie career, Miz’s heat backstage, new DVD project, Brodus, Laurinaitis, Benoit warnings, and more.

•The Feb. 8, 2012 episode features the Ask the Editor format including these topics: Who would make for the best Torch Talk in WWE today? Why didn’t Goldberg and Chris Benoit wrestle one another in WCW? Did Vince McMahon ever come close to screwing Shawn Michaels when he refused to job like Bret Hart did? Who would be good to pair up for future Rivalries DVDs?

•The Feb. 9, 2012 episode features TNA Impact analysis including final Against All Odds hype climaxes with heel World Champ tapping out to 50+ G.M. while being put in a sympathetic position, plus Princess Layla!

•The Feb.10, 2012 episode features a look at the latest news including TNA Impact’s disappointing ratings on week two in London and whether Hulk Hogan and Sting have reason to feel responsible. Also, WWE results from Abu Dhabi, The Rock’s latest dig at Cena, latest on Tajiri, Samoa Joe on the Impact Zone, Mick Foley on his WWE future, and more.

•The Feb. 11, 2012 episode features the Ask the Editor format including: Is it really new information that chairshots to the head are bad? Would it hurt the credibility of Rumble if Sheamus loses WM28 title shot? And notes on an Austin-McMahon DVD.

•The Feb. 12, 2012 episode features a look at the latest news including Jesse Sorensen injury notes, a breakdown of what’s going on in TNA Creative with Vince Russo and Dave Lagana, some Jim Ross notes on Cena-Rock, and Stephanie McMahon talking about her father’s thoughts on dating Triple H.

•The Feb. 13, 2012 episode features a rundown and reaction to Raw including the final hype for Elimination Chamber, Shawn Michaels telling Triple H to accept the challenge, Cena breaks Zack’s heart, and a debate spoof.

