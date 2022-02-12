FREE PODCAST 2/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Mark Blutman returns to chat with Rich and Kylin (and callers), AEW comparison to “Toy Story,” more (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Rich and PWTorch Contributor Kylin Furlow chat with Emmy-award winner Mark Blutman and live callers on Kylin’s topic of the day – Wrestling Wishes/Hopes for 2022. Mark drops knowledge on his view of the AEW roster (and a great comparison to “Toy Story”), Rich talks Mustafa Ali’s lack of release, and callers ask the trio questions regarding television, Nick Khan and Vince vacation plans, and all sorts of fun!



