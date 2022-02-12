2/11 AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT: Moynahan’s report on Roppongi Vice vs. Young Bucks, Jurassic Express vs. Gunn Club, plus Hook, Baker

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 11, 2021

RECORDED AT THE JIM WHELAN BOARDWALK HALL IN ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Taz, Ricky Starks, and Chris Jericho

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired. Excalibur welcomed us with, “It’s Friday night, and you know what that means!” Excalibur was joined by Taz, Rikcy Starks, and Chris Jericho.

(1) ROPPONGI VICE (Trent Barretta & Rocky Romero w/Orange Cassidy & Danhausen) vs. YOUNG BUCKS (Matt & Nick Jackson)

Both teams were already in the ring as the bell rang. Trent and Nick started things off as Nick knocked Romero off the apron. Trent hit a back elbow which sent Nick to the outside. Romero flew off the steps with a hurricanrana on Nick, then threw him back into the ring. Matt tagged in and he was immediately double teamed by Trent and Romero. All four men hit the ring.

Roppongi Vice cleared the ring of the Bucks, who started walking up the ramp and to the back. Roppongi Vice ran after them but were met with superkicks by both Bucks. Nick and Matt ran back to the ring and waited for the ref’s 10 count. Romero and Trent were slow to make it back but Romero made it back in time. The Bucks had their turn at a double team, focusing their efforts on Romero. Romero was thrown to the outside, and the Bucks did an assisted move which sent Nick over the top rope with a moonsault on both members of Roppongi Vice.

The Bucks backed Cassidy up toward the ring apron. Cassidy slowly laid down on the floor, then rolled under the ring. A thumbs up came out from under the ring, and thinking it was Cassidy, the Bucks pulled the person out by the arm, only to find Danhausen. Roppongi Vice hit a dual tope on the Bucks as Danhausen shook Roppongi Vice and Cassidy’s hands, then waved to the crowd. [c]

Matt and Nick were enjoying themselves a bit too much in the ring at the expense of Romero. Romero fired back and took out both brothers, then slowly made the crawl over to Trent for the hot tag. Trent took out both Bucks by himself. On the outside, Trent hit a back suplex on Matt, then caught Nick’s foot as he attempted to nail him from the apron. Romero hit a flying knee strike on Nick to take him out.

Back inside the ring, Roppongi Vice hit a double team on Nick for a close two count. Nick evaded a German suplex by Trent, then nailed Trent with a kick to the face. Trent fired right back with a German suplex. All four men hit the ring and Roppongi Vice hit dual German suplexes on the Bucks.

All four men were down on the mat as the ref made his count. Romero and Matt were back up as the legal men. They traded blows until Romero got the upper hand. Romero rolled up Matt for a close two count. All four men hit the ring again and Trent hit a Strong Zero for another close count. The crowd chanted “this is awesome.” Roppongi Vice went for their finish but Matt landed on his feet and hit Romero and Trent with superkicks. The Bucks hit the Meltzer Driver on Romero but Trent broke up the pin attempt. The Bucks hit the BTE Trigger on Romero for the win.

WINNERS: The Young Bucks in 13:00

– After the match, Cassidy hit Brandon Cutler with Orange Punch, but the Bucks took out Cassidy with superkicks. Trent ran the Bucks out of the ring, but Jay White appeared from behind and hit Trent with the Blade Runner.

(Moynahan’s Take: Well, that’s a darn good way to kick off a show, and the crowd clearly felt the same. The Roppongi Vice/Bucks history was also well established here by the commentary team, which helped build additional interest in the match. The Jay White appearance was also fun, although I couldn’t tell if the crowd was very familiar with him by their reaction.)

– Ricky Starks announced that Powerhouse Hobbs will face Dante Martin next week on Rampage in a Face the Revolution qualifying match.

– Tony Schiavone was backstage with Bryan Danielson. Schiavone mentioned how Moxely ignored Danielson on this week’s Dynamite, and teamed with C.M. Punk instead. Danielson said that didn’t bother him, and that he was interested in a long-term partnership with Moxley, not a one night stand as he had with Punk this week. Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty interrupted. Sydal said he was bothered by Danielson’s recent words saying that Moriarty should leave his mentorship. Danielson said he was sure Sydal is an excellent coach but Moriaty needs better coaching, and needs to show violence. Moriarity said he was ready to show some violence, which prompted Danielson to challenge Moriarty to a match on the next Dynamite.

(2) DR. BRITT BAKER (w/Rebel) vs. ROBYN RENEGADE – Non-Title Match

Renegade quickly took Baker to the mat but Baker fought out of it and locked in a headlock. Baker went for an early pin attempt for a one count. Baker took Renegade down again and went for a few more pin attempts. Renegade hit Baker with a hit to the back of the head, then whipped Baker into the corner. Renegade missed a charge, and was pulled down by her hair. [c]

Baker was still in control but Renegade began to fight back, which sent Baker into the corner. Renegade hit a dropkick, then charged in with double knees. Renegade went to the top and hit a frog splash for a two count. Renegade went for a suplex but Baker blocked it and hit Renegade with a thrust kick. Baker hit an elbow strike, then a fisherman’s neck breaker. Baker followed up with the Stomp, then covered for the win.

WINNER: Dr. Britt Baker in 7:30

– After the match, Baker put Renegade in the Lock Jaw, which sent out Thunder Rosa. Rosa leveled Rebel, then flew in the ring and took it to Baker. Jamie Hayter hit the ring and attacked Rosa from behind. Mercedes Martinez came out next. She pushed Hayter aside so she could attack Rosa. Baker had to make peace between Martinez and Hayter to calm things down.

(Moynahan’s Take: A surprisingly good match, which I only call out as I had no thought that Renegade would put up a fight. The post-match melee was a good way to further the Rosa/Baker feud, as well as add some fuel to the fire between Baker’s group.)

– A video package aired of the ongoing Kris Statlander and Leyla Hirsch feud, which showed clips of Hirsch’s recent attack on Statlander. The two went back and forth, each talking about their tough upbringings. Hirsch ended it by saying Statlander would soon know how legit she is.

(3) HOOK vs. BLAKE LI (w/QT Marshall)

Hook made his way to the ring to another strong reaction from the crowd. Li was talked up a bit by Excalibur as a highly touted member of The Factory. Hook quickly took Li to the mat with a go-behind leg takedown. Li went in with a charge but Hook caught him in a quarter nelson, then landed a few shots to the face. Hook had Li in the corner and laid into him a bit more. Hook countered a hip toss and took Li down to the mat again. Hook locked in an arm lock as Marshall distracted him from the apron.

Hook dropped the hold and stood down Marshall. Li tried to take advantage of the distraction but missed a move off the ropes. Hook hit a t-bone suplex, then hit Li with a few cross face shots. Hook locked in Red Rum for the win.

WINNER: Hook in 3:00

(Moynahan’s Take: As Chris Jericho said on commentary, “Hook-A-Mania is running wild.” That pretty much sums up another dominant performance by Hook. I hope we see him on Dynamite sooner than later by the way.)

– Mark Henry was backstage with members of tonight’s main event on split screen. Billy Gunn said his sons would make the biggest statement of all tonight when they win the tag team titles. Christian said it’d be back to the end of the line for the Ass Boys after tonight. Jungle Boy said that Atlantic City would make them feel at home with the loudest Ass Boys chant. Henry announced that it was “time for the main event.” The crowd actually said it along with him.[c]

– Excalibur ran down the card for next week’s Dynamite. Jericho and Hager will face Santana and Ortiz, Mercedes Martinez and Thunder Rosa will face off in a No DQ match, Wardlow and Max Caster will square off in the second Face of the Revolution qualifying match, Bryan Danielson will face Lee Moriority, and Sammy Guevara will defend the TNT Championship against Darby Allin.

– Excalibur then announced matches for next week’s Rampage, which will include Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin in a Face the Revolution qualifying match and Trent Beretta vs. Jay White.

(4) JURASSIC EXPRESS (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy w/Christian Cage) vs. GUNN CLUB (Austin & Colten Gunn w/Billy Gunn) – AEW Tag Team Championship

Jungle Boy started things off against Austin. They wrestled to the mat and traded reversals. Austin and Colten were sporting new ring gear, similar to Shawn Michaels in the early to mid ‘90’s. Jungle Boy took Austin down with a headscissors takeover. Colten tagged in but Jungle Boy hit him with a comeback clothesline. Austin and Colten went outside to collect their thoughts with Billy. Luchasaurus tagged in and went over to throw Austin and Colten back into the ring. Luchasaurus took down both opponents, and slapped Colten to the mat with one try. Luchasaurus slammed Colten to the mat, and Jungle Boy hit his rolling senton off of Luchasaurus onto Colten for a two count. Colten nailed Jungle Boy with a huge clothesline. [c]

Austin had Jungle Boy in a headlock until Jungle Boy fought his way out. Colten made a tag but missed a splash in the corner. Jungle Boy went to tag Luchasaurus but Austin pulled him off the apron. Colten regained control over Jungle Boy, then tagged in Austin. Jungle Boy hit a German suplex on Austin, who rolled to his corner and tagged in Colten. Jungle Boy finally tagged in Luchasaurus who took out both Gunn Club members.

The crowd chanted for Luchasaurus as he took complete control. Luchasaurus went for a double chokeslam but the Gunn Club escaped to the outside. Jungle Boy followed and hit them both with a flip over the top rope. Colten was thrown back into the ring where Luchasaurus hit him with a chokeslam, then a standing moonsault for a two count. Jungle Boy tagged back in. Austin came in and pulled his brother to safety, then threw Luchasaurus to the outside. Jungle Boy went to jump onto Austin but hit Luchasaurus instead when Austin moved. Austin hit the Quick Draw on Jungle Boy outside, then rolled him in. Austin went for a cover with his feet on the ropes. Cage threw Austin’s feet off the ropes, which prompted Billy to get into it with Cage.

Inside the ring, Colten had one of the tag titles and nailed Jungle Boy with it. Jungle Boy was able to kick out at the absolute last moment. Luchasaurus pulled Colten to the outside, then threw him into the crowd. Cage speared Billy on the other side of the ring. Inside the ring, Jungle Boy hit Austin with the Kill Switch for the win.

WINNERS: Jurassic Express in 12:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Wow, this was awesome. I came away very impressed (for probably the first time) with the Gunn Club. I think this could have been the first time they looked like stars, or potential stars at least. Jungle Boy also did one helluva job barely kicking out of that pin attempt after getting hit with the belt. He even fooled me for a second since he wasn’t even looking at the ref’s pin count. An overall great main event.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Another really strong episode of Rampage. I’m liking the tighter production, with the opening matches kicking off right at the start of the show for example. The show has also picked up some steam in the way it develops and furthers feuds from one show to another; Dynamite included. Next week is already shaping up to be a great one with the AEW in-ring debut of Jay White and the Hobbs/Dante Martin matchup. Until next week, stay safe everyone!