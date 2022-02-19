FREE PODCAST 2/19 – WKPWP Interview Classic (5 Yrs Ago): Ex-WWE writer Matt McCarthy talks Festival of Friendship, Orton’s backstage insights, Orton-Wyatt saga, Jericho’s future, more (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back five years to PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview from Feb. 16, 2017 with ex-WWE Creative Team member Matt McCarthy for over and hour and a half discussing first in-depth the Randy Orton-Bray Wyatt saga including Orton’s Rumble win and Wyatt’s Chamber win. Matt tells a backstage story of interacting with Orton before a match with Daniel Bryan. Then they shift to a discussion about the Festival of Friendship and the performances and immediate futures for Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho. They also take calls and answer email topics and close the show with some talk about New Japan and other non-WWE shows of interest to Matt these days.

