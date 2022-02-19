VIP AUDIO 2/19 – WWE Elimination Chamber Roundtable – Keller & Martin & LeClair: Analysis of entire event including Reigns vs. Goldberg, Lynch vs. Lita, Rousey & Noami vs. Charlotte & Deville, Chamber matches (62 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-PLE (Premiere Live Event!) Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair for full analysis of the WWE Elimination Chamber event. They begin with analysis of the Men’s Elimination Chamber main event that concluded the show, and then they march through the show chronologically from the start after that including Roman Reigns defending against Goldberg, Becky Lynch defending against Lita, and Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville.

