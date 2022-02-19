VIP AUDIO 2/19 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago TNA PPV report (1-14-2004): Powell’s report on why Raven no-showed, Styles & Watts vs. Jarrett & Abyss, plus Sandman, AMW, Shane Douglas, Daniels, Low Ki (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to a review of the NWA-TNA PPV from January 14, 2004. Throughout the month of February 2022, we’ll be posting the January 2004 and February 2004 PWTorch VIP podcasts, some of the earliest podcasts covering pro wrestling anywhere. This Vault features PWTorch assistant editor Jason Powell reviewing the entire NWA-TNA PPV from Jan. 14, 2004 including A.J. Styles & Erik Watts vs. Jeff Jarrett & Abyss in the main event, plus Daniels, Shane Douglas, Low Ki, Sandman, Americas Most Wanted, and more. Also, details why Raven no-showed.

