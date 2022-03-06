FREE PODCAST 3/6 – WKPWP Interview Classic (5 Yrs Ago): Keller interviews DDP with details on how he received news of being in 2017 WWE HOF, Diamond Cutter controversy, Jake and Scott updates, more (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back five years to PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview with 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page. DDP talks about how he received the news of being chosen for this year’s HOF, the story about how the Diamond Cutter almost was taken from him and which main event star he asked not to use it, the latest on DDP Yoga and wrestlers using it, updates on Jake Roberts and Scott Hall, how the decision will be made on who introduces him at the HOF ceremony, and more with caller and email contributions.

