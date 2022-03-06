William Regal makes AEW debut at Revolution

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

William Regal made his AEW debut during the Revolution PPV.

Regal entered the ring from the backstage area as Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley were brawling with each other in the ring after Moxley pinned Danielson. Regal entered the ring and got in the face of both Moxley and Danielson — getting physical with both. Regal then made both men shake hands before leaving the ring to a chorus of cheers.

Has the presence of the legendary @RealKingRegal unified @BryanDanielson and @JonMoxley? This story seems far from over! We are LIVE here at the #AEWRevolution PPV! pic.twitter.com/cBJuXYFoM8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

Regal is the former General Manager of NXT. He was released from WWE on January 5 of this year.

