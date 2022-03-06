News Ticker

William Regal makes AEW debut at Revolution

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

March 6, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

William Regal made his AEW debut during the Revolution PPV.

Regal entered the ring from the backstage area as Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley were brawling with each other in the ring after Moxley pinned Danielson. Regal entered the ring and got in the face of both Moxley and Danielson — getting physical with both. Regal then made both men shake hands before leaving the ring to a chorus of cheers.

Regal is the former General Manager of NXT. He was released from WWE on January 5 of this year.

CATCH-UP: Shane “Swerve” Strickland makes AEW debut

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*