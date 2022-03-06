3/6 AEW RAMPAGE PPV RESULTS: Keller’s detailed report on Hangman vs. Cole, Baker vs. Rosa, MJF vs. Punk, Danielson vs. Moxley, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW REVOLUTION PPV REPORT

MARCH 6, 2022

ORLANDO, FLA. AT ADDITION FINANCIAL ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON PAY-PER-VIEW

BUY-IN PRE-SHOW

(1) LEYLA HIRSCH vs. KRIS STATLANDER

Hirsch KO’d Statlander late with a turnbuckle while the ref wasn’t looking. Then she landed a top rope moonsault for the win.

WINNER: Hirsch in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Not the smoothest at times, but good effort start to finish.)

-A video package aired on the C.M. Punk-MJF feud. Punk said he doesn’t like to be tethered to garbage human beings, and right now he’s tethered to MJF. Punk said he picked the dog collar match not because it’s easy, but because it’s what MJF deserves.

-Tony Schiavone stood mid-ring and said he had a special guest for everyone. Kenny Omega’s music played. “This music can mean only one thing,” Excalibur said. (He was wrong.) Instead, out came Don Callis. Excalibur said, “Dammit!” Callis yanked the mic from Schiavone and asked, “What, were you expecting somebody else? Sorry, you don’t get Kenny Omega tonight. Tonight, you’re going to get me.” Fans chanted “Shut the f— up!” Callis said Omega was going to show up, but when he saw the card, he didn’t Kenny anywhere near it. He said he’s confident the Young Bucks will win the tag team titles tonight. He said Adam Cole has shown up and even has a subgroup within The Elite. “You might even call it a sleeper cell,” he said. He said if Adam Cole wins the AEW Title tonight, he’ll make for a nice placeholder champion.

-A video package hyped Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson.

(2) Q.T. MARSHALL vs. HOOK

Taz joined in on commentary. Marshall said he’s learned during his successful career that if you want something done right, you have to do it yourself. He said he’s going to show his former prized student what being cold hearted is all about. Hook made his way to the ring next. Taz said Hook always prepares well for any athletic challenge. Fans chanted “Hook! Hook!” once the bell rang. When Marshall talked at him, Hook threw him to the mat and applied a chinlock. He took it to Marshall in the corner with punches and a headbutt. Marshall attempted a comeback, but Hook quickly T-Boned him to the mat and then clotheslined him over the top rope to the floor. Marshall told Hook to meet him at ringside to fight. Hook didn’t move. Taz said Hook does his work in the middle. Marshall took a cheap shot to the throat of Hook as the ref was trying to separate them in the ropes.

Hook tumbled to ringside. Marshall charged, but Hook caught him with an overhead shoulder-capture suplex. Back in the ring, Marshall sent Hook head-first into the middle turnbuckle. Fans chanted, “Q.T. sucks!” He landed an elbowdrop for a one count.