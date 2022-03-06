Shane “Swerve” Strickland makes AEW debut

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Shane “Swerve” Strickland has officially signed with AEW and made his debut at Revolution.

Tony Schiavone announced the signing and Strickland walked out onto the ramp to a loud reaction from the audience. Strickland spoke and said he would be taking multiple championships before he and the crowd engaged in a back and forth chant. Strickland then blew the camera a kiss and walked backstage.

Strickland is a former NXT North American Champion. He was released from WWE in November of 2021, shortly after making his debut on Smackdown.

CATCH-UP: Wardlow wins Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at AEW Revolution