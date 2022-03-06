Shane “Swerve” Strickland makes AEW debut

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Shane “Swerve” Strickland has officially signed with AEW and made his debut at Revolution.
Tony Schiavone announced the signing and Strickland walked out onto the ramp to a loud reaction from the audience. Strickland spoke and said he would be taking multiple championships before he and the crowd engaged in a back and forth chant. Strickland then blew the camera a kiss and walked backstage.
Welcome to #AEW @swerveconfident Shane Strickland! #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.)! pic.twitter.com/afXZvALATv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
Strickland is a former NXT North American Champion. He was released from WWE in November of 2021, shortly after making his debut on Smackdown.
