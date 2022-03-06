Wardlow wins Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at AEW Revolution

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wardlow is the face of the revolution.

At AEW Revolution, Wardlow defeated Orange Cassidy, Powerhouse Hobbs, Keith Lee, Ricky Starks, and Christian Cage and earned a shot at the TNT Championship. Wardlow power bombed Starks off the top of the ladder and then grabbed the ring hanging from the ceiling to win the match.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guevara will defend his TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky. Wardlow will face the winner of that match in San Antonio on Dynamite.

