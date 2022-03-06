Jeff Hardy reportedly headed to AEW soon

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jeff Hardy is reportedly set to join his brother Matt in All Elite Wrestling and his debut with the company could come as early as Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

Fightful is reporting that Hardy is going to sign with AEW once his non-compete with WWE ends on March 9. The report indicates that Jeff is scheduled to be at the building for this week’s Dynamite, but it is unknown at this time whether or not he’ll appear on camera.

Hardy was released from WWE at the end of last year after walking out of a live event.

