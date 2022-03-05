News Ticker

AEW makes history with Double or Nothing ticket on-sale

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

March 5, 2022

Tony Khan announced on Twitter that AEW secured it’s first-ever million dollar gate due to first day ticket sales for Double or Nothing.

Double or Nothing will emanate from Las Vegas, Nevada and will air live on PPV on Sunday May 29. Matches for the show have not been announced.

