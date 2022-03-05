AEW makes history with Double or Nothing ticket on-sale

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan announced on Twitter that AEW secured it’s first-ever million dollar gate due to first day ticket sales for Double or Nothing.

It’s Friday, you know what that means: #AEWRampage Live TONIGHT on @TNTdrama on the Road to Revolution this Sunday, and tonight we’re celebrating a milestone because today #DoubleOrNothing 1st day sales just gave us our 1st EVER $1 Million gate! Let’s celebrate tonight @ Rampage! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 4, 2022

Double or Nothing will emanate from Las Vegas, Nevada and will air live on PPV on Sunday May 29. Matches for the show have not been announced.

