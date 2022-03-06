Update on Steve Austin WrestleMania plans

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE is still expecting Steve Austin to be at WrestleMania 38, but it won’t be in an official match capacity as rumored weeks ago.

In a report by the Wrestling Observer, Austin is reportedly set for a confrontation with Kevin Owens at the event instead of a match. Owens has made it a point for the last few weeks to criticize Texas — the state in which WrestleMania 38 will take place. This of course fanned rumors of something to do with Austin and it appears, the confrontation will be it, though the report indicates WWE would like to have him for a real match.

WWE has not announced an Austin appearance at this time. Other matches at WrestleMania 38 include Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed World Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, Edge vs. A.J. Styles, and more.

