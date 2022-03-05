WWE Hall of Famer set to return on Raw, other segments announced

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry Lawler, will make a special appearance on Monday Night Raw. WWE announced the news via social media, but did not say what his appearance would be for.
In addition, to Lawler, WWE is hyping an appearance from Edge to address last week’s assault on A,J. Styles and Logan Paul will join The Miz for a homecoming party.
