WWE announces details for Hell in a Cell PPV event

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 will take place on Sunday June 5 from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. This date was scheduled for a WWE special event, but Hell in a Cell was confirmed on Friday. WWE will also run Monday Night Raw from Chicago on March 21.

With their new premium experience partner, On Location, WWE has announced special Hell in a Cell ticket packages. You can view those packages here.

Last year’s Hell in a Cell event was headlined by Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre inside the cell for the WWE Championship. Lashley won the match to retain his championship. Matches for this year’s event have not been announced.

