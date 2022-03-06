News Ticker

SPOILER: Former champion in NXT set to debut at AEW Revolution

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

March 6, 2022

PHOTO CREDIT: AEW and Wrestling Inc.
Former NXT North American Champion Shane “Swerve” Strickland, formerly Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in NXT and WWE, will reportedly be making his AEW debut at Revolution.

Fightful is reporting that while the exact plans for Strickland are unknown at this time, he is expected to debut on the PPV. Strickland was part of the Hit Row faction in WWE, but was released in November.

AEW Revolution airs live tonight on PPV. Matches on the card include Adam Page vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship, C.M. Punk vs. MJF, Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s World Championship, and more.

