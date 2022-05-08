FREE PODCAST 5/8 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-8-17) Keller & McNeill talk with callers about Reigns-Strowman, Joe-Seth, Tag Turmoil, wrestling journalism (163 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill discuss with live callers Raw as soon as the show concluded including Tag Team Turmoil including Goldust & R-Truth’s storyline headed into the match, Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman’s injury, and more, plus some talk about the history of pro wrestling journalism.

Then a bonus flashback features Mike McMahon & Andrew Soucek’s review of Impact Wrestling with live callers. They break down three big matches, including Alberto El Patron vs. Eli Drake, Eddie Edwards vs. Matt Sydal and Matt Morgan vs. Magnus. They also talk about a controversial video package, the emergence of KM, Kongo Kong and rebirth of Laurel Van Ness and the inclusion of the GFW brand. A caller also brings up the potential use of more reality on the show.

