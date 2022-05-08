VIP AUDIO 5/8 – PWT Impact Pod: Ross & Darrin discuss how W. Morrissey & Deonna Purrazzo fared on Dynamite, the go-home edition of Impact Wrestling, Under Siege, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Ross Leslie and Darrin Lilly are back to cover a big week in Impact. Impact invaded AEW. They discuss how W. Morrissey and Deonna Purrazzo fared on last week’s AEW Dynamite. They also cover the go-home edition of Impact Wrestling, which had PCO vs. Jonah in the main event. Topics include the wild matches that bookended the show and a focus on where PCO goes from here, plus they look at his previous obscure character in TNA. They also discuss Under Siege, a card of good matches headlined by Josh Alexander vs. Tomohiro Ishii. A discussion about recent Impact departures concludes this jam-packed show.

