Money in the Bank PLE venue changing

WWE is moving their Money in the Bank PLE from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. WWE sent an email to ticket holders informing them of the change.

The company will refund ticket holders the money paid for Allegiant Stadium tickets. Those fans will then have the first shot to buy tickets when they go on-sale for the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

WWE did not provide reasoning for the change in venue. The company ran Allegiant Stadium for last year’s Summerslam event.

Tickets for the show at MGM Grand Garden Arena will go on-sale on June 1. The Money in the Bank PLE is still scheduled to take place on July 2 and will stream live on Peacock.

No matches for the show have been announced, but the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches are a staple of the event.

