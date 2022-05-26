FREE PODCAST 5/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland discuss Invictus Pro STP vs. Takeover featuring Taylor vs. Savage, Moses & Edwards vs. Faceless Ones, Hunt vs. Boujii, more (57 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland travel to Ridgefield Park, N.J. for Invictus Pro STP vs. Takeover, featuring a series of matches between Shane Taylor Promotions with O’Shea Edwards, Rev Ron Hunt, and Moses, and the faction known as Takeover with PJ Savage, J Boujii, and the Faceless Ones. We’ve got hoss fights, interesting gimmicks, questionable booking, another entry in the ongoing debate of tables vs. doors, and so much more. For VIP listeners, it’s a Michael Sembello-fueled pop-in to GCW’s Maniac, as we check out Bandido vs. Nick Wayne in a fantastic match and Tony Deppen vs. Titus Alexander.

