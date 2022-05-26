VIP AUDIO 5/26 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): AEW Double or Nothing preview, a theory on how the Hangman-Punk will ultimately make sense, WWE Tag Title unification, NXT’s Sack of Balls, UFC, more (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

A review of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite including Todd’s theory on where the Hangman Page-C.M. Punk situation is headed based on last night’s segment with them that left many confused.

A preview of the entire Double or Nothing line-up with predictions.

A review of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the unification of the tag team titles, the Miz vs. Cody match, and the Hell in a Cell developments

A review of NXT including the “sack of balls.”

A look at the latest from UFC.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO