ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PREVIEW 5/27: Scorpio Gets New Belt, Statlander vs. Ruby, Bucks in Action, Danielson vs. Sydal w/Regal on Commentary

ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PREVIEW

MAY 27, 2022

LAS VEGAS, NV. AT THE MICHELOB ULTRA ARENA

AIRS ON TNT NETWORK, 6:30 p.m. EDT, 5:30 p.m. CDT (Special Start Time)

BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Ricky Starks, Taz, Chris Jericho (various combinations)

Last Week

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) defeated Fuego Del Sol and Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Preston Vance (10).

Shawn Spears defeated Big Damo.

Kris Statlander defeated Red Velvet to advance in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

Scorpio Sky demanded his TNT Championship back. Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti destroyed the belt on the video screen, and Frankie Kazarian assisted to destroy the belt even further.

Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson defeated Dante Martin & Matt Sydal.

Arena

This week’s Rampage will be live from the same arena in which Dynamite took place, the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV. See this week’s Dynamite preview for more information on the venue.

We’re days from Double or Nothing. Three matches were advertised on Dynamite as well as a non-wrestling segment.

Owen Hart Foundation Semifinal: Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho

Ruby Soho gets another shot at going to the finals of a tournament as she faces Long Island’s Kris Statlander for the right to advance and face Dr. Britt Baker at Double or Nothing in the final match of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament on the men’s side.

Ruby defeated Kris in the quarterfinals of the TBS Championship, went on to defeat Nyla Rose, and went to the finals only to lose to current champion Jade Cargill. It was Kris’s only match in the tournament as she drew a bye in the first round. She has had to contend with Red Velvet abandoning their friendship not too long ago during her feud with “Legit” Leyla Hirsch.

Both women faced Baker when she was AEW Women’s Champion in the fall. Statlander challenged unsuccessfully at All Out, the same show on which Ruby made her AEW debut and won the Women’s Casino Battle Royal. She earned a championship match as a result and “cashed in” unsuccessfully at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite in September.

Frank’s Analysis: There’s zero chance Baker loses this tournament in my opinion, so the question becomes who her opponent is. It doesn’t feel like they’re pushing Kris, but it doesn’t really feel like they’re pushing Ruby either. To have Ruby win and go the finals and lose another tournament? I don’t know if I like that. She’s already come up short in the title match too so that’s a lot of losing for my taste. Kris doesn’t feel like much more of an exciting choice, so it’s a pick ‘em for me. I’ll take Kris, fellow Long Islander, I suppose.

Bryan Danielson vs. Matt Sydal w/William Regal on Commentary

At Double or Nothing, The Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley) will pair up with Eddie Kingston and Santana & Ortiz to take on the Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, 2point0, and Daniel Garcia) in an Anarchy in the Arena match. Until then, Danielson will have to contend with Matt Sydal this week on Rampage.

Last week on Dynamite, Sydal & Dante Martin challenged Danielson and Moxley to a match on the heels of their in-ring interaction with the Jericho Appreciation Society, highlighting the fact that they couldn’t get along. That match took place on last week’s Rampage and was won by Danielson & Moxley. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Moxley teamed up with long-time friend Eddie Kingston and defeated Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen). Afterwards, they brawled with the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The new @Wilco album Cruel Country drops tomorrow. Give it a listen before @AEW Rampage starts at a special time of 6:30 ET. Some day I’ll make it to Solid Sound, but this year we are wrestling in Vegas! #AEWRampage #wilco #aew #cruelcountry What’s your favorite Wilco song? — Matt Sydal (@MattSydal) May 26, 2022

Frank’s Analysis: This is just a warm-up match to get Danielson a win before what takes place on Sunday. I don’t expect anything other than shenanigans afterwards. One small thing…is Sydal going heel? It sure seems that way calling out the Blackpool Combat Club last week and facing Danielson this week. Does he go to the guru gimmick he had in Impact Wrestling?

Young Bucks “In Action”

Ah the good ol’ days of announcing a wrestler or tag team “in action.” It seems out of place these days, but I like it. That said, the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) will be in action this week in advance of their match with the Hardy brothers at Double or Nothing.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Matt & Jeff Hardy spoke about their upcoming match and feelings in general about the Bucks:

You’re not gonna want to miss this… 😇 Friday, #AEWRampage is LIVE at a Special Start Time of 6:30pm ET/ 5:30pm CT/ 4:30pm MT/ 3:30pm pic.twitter.com/BSclyZ4B4d — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) May 26, 2022

Non-Wrestling Segments Announced

Scorpio Sky Gets New TNT Championship Belt

On the heels of Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti destroying the TNT Championship belt with help from Frankie Kazarian, reigning champion Scorpio Sky gets a new one with his imagine on it according to Dan Lambert. He said so in a backstage segment along with Scorpio and “All Ego” Ethan Page.

Scorpio is in his second reign as TNT Champion after defeating Sammy on the April 27 edition of Dynamite. It’s the second time he beat him for the title this year.

