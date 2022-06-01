FREE PODCAST 6/1 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (6-1-2017) Keller & Fairplay talk Roman being booed, Jinder’s push, Angle’s in-ring comeback, Ziggler beating Styles, more (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (5-17-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Jonny Fairplay of Survivor fame and TNA preview in-depth that coming Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules line-up, then hit on some hot topics in pro wrestling including Jinder Mahal’s push, Roman Reigns’s fan reception, Kurt Angle’s potential matches if he makes an in-ring comeback, Sasha Banks integrating into 205 Live, Randy Orton’s promo this week, Dolph Ziggler beating A.J. Styles on Smackdown, and more with caller and email contributions.

