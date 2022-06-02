AEW Rampage matches announced for Friday

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW announced three matches for AEW Rampage on Friday night during this week’s episode of Dynamite.

Rampage will be main-evented by Scorpio Sky vs. Dante Martin for the TNT Championship. Martin confronted Sky at Double or Nothing and then again on Dynamite this week. Sky, Ethan Page, and Paige VanZant defeated Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian, and Tay Conti at the Double or Nothing PPV on Sunday night.

Sky won the TNT Championship from Guevara in a ladder match on AEW Dynamite at the end of April.

In addition to the AEW TNT Championship match, Athena (formerly known as Ember Moon in WWE) will make her official in-ring debut against Kiera Hogan and The Young Bucks will face The Lucha Brothers. Athena appeared at Double or Nothing on Sunday.

This week’s episode of AEW Rampage will air live on TNT at the usual Rampage time slot of 10pm EST.

CATCH-UP: Blood and Guts match announced on AEW Dynamite