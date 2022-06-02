Blood and Guts match announced on AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Blood and Guts is returning to AEW Dynamite in June.

On this week’s episode of Dynamite, Eddie Kingston confronted The Jericho Appreciation Society while they were in the ring celebrating their win over Kingston, Blackpool Combat Club, and Santana & Ortiz on Sunday at Double or Nothing. Kingston walked out onto the entrance ramp with William Regal and said he wanted another shot at them, but a shot with a twist. Regal then announced that Kingston was challenging them to a Blood and Guts match.

It's going to be Hair versus Hair between @IAmJericho and @ortiz_powerful before they can get to #BloodAndGuts!

Chris Jericho initially dismissed the idea of the match, but Ortiz hit the ring for an attack and ended up cutting some of Jericho’s hair. That enraged Jericho, who promptly accepted the match. Later in the night, AEW confirmed that the match would take place in Detroit on June 29.

The exact teams have not been officially revealed in full. Obviously, The Jericho Appreciation Society will be involved and Eddie Kingston will anchor his team, but the only other committed star to Kingston is Jon Moxley. Moxley beat Daniel Garcia in the AEW Dynamite main event and then said he was “in” on Blood and Guts with Kingston.

The last Blood and Guts match took place in 2021 and featured The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle. The Pinnacle won the match with MJF reigning supreme.

