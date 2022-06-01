MJF cuts vicious promo on Tony Khan, AEW, and others on Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MJF’s first live mic since a tumultuous weekend in Las Vegas for Double or Nothing was not a disappointment. MJF used the time to air grievances, rant about disrespect, and request he be fired in a profanity laced promo.

AEW announced that MJF would be speaking live on Dynamite in the afternoon on Wednesday. He walked to the ring as the second segment on the show and the words stung from the moment he demanded his music be cut during his entrance. This is a near verbatim rundown of what MJF said from Wade Keller’s AEW Dynamite report.

MJF started the promo by looking into the camera and saying that it was Max Friedman talking. From there, he said there are a lot of important executives there to watch his boss’s product, “and it’d be a real shame if something bad happened. I wouldn’t want to embarrass you, boss man.” He said he’s been trying to speak to him and has things out for quite some time. “Well, guess what? Too little, too late,” he said. Fans chanted, “Here’s why.” He said when this company first started, it was All Friends Wrestling. He said he had to write his own ticket. He said he created moment after moment and he still gets no respect. He said nobody is on his level. He said everything he touches turns to gold and there is nothing he can’t do. He said every time he comes out there, he is not expected to hit home runs, he’s expected to hit grand slams “and I do that shit on a weekly basis.”

He said “all the other boys can settle for being great,” but he has to be perfect. He said he’s the only guy capable of carrying the company on his back, which he has done for months. He said it’s funny that he hears boos, but he also hears clapping. He asked where they were this whole weekend when they were calling him “an unprofessional piece of shit.” He said the boys are in the back are the problem too. He said they want his spot, and they can have it because he doesn’t want to be there anymore. He called the fans “uneducated marks.” He said they sit there on their phones, tweeting their opinions like they are worth a damn. “Let me explain something to you people,” he said. “Your opinions suck. Your opinions change on the drop on a change of a dime.” He said they claim he is great in the ring, but they didn’t used to say that. He said they don’t respect him because he’s not chasing star ratings or pretending to watch New Japan and dropping people on their heads. “I’m the best in the world because I’m the only guy who makes you feel. Unlike all those boys, I don’t have to do a bunch of bullshit to get you there. I am a generational talent, and you people consistently take me for granted. It’s not just you, it’s the big man in the back, too.”

He said he doesn’t want you to know that he’s the second-biggest minute-for-minute draw. “Ask Stat Boy Tony in the back, see what he’s got to say,” he said. “But don’t ask him to reach into his pockets to pay the man who’s been busting his ass for you since day one. Make sure he hoards all that money so he can give it to all the ex-WWE guys he keeps bringing in who can’t lace my boots.” He’s shouting and frothing at the mouth at this point. He asked if Tony Khan would treat him better if he was an ex-WWE guy. He said he has a position of power in a wrestling company, but he should be behind the guard rail with all of them. He said he doesn’t want to wait until 2024, so he told Khan to fire him. He yelled at a fan and said, “Shut your mouth.” He yelled, “You f—ing mark. Fire me!”